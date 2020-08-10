Centralia Police Department
Theft
• At 12:56 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Gregory A. Freeman, 36, of Toledo, in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of third-degree theft and for an outstanding warrant.
Elderly Man and His Son Reportedly Assaulted by Several Unknown Men
• At 1:08 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 800 block of Harrison Avenue that an elderly man was reportedly assaulted and knocked unconscious by several unknown men and the alleged victim’s son was also assaulted.
DUI, Hit and Run
• At 1:33 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested Justin S. Cornelison, 30, of Centralia, at the intersection of East 5th Street and North Tower Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of DUI and hit and run.
Possession of Heroin
• At 11:38 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested Bradley W. Dubay, 26, of Chehalis, in the 600 block of North Tower Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of heroin and for an outstanding warrant.
Protection Order Violation
• At 3:46 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Eric L. Miller, 50, of Castle Rock, at the intersection of Mellen Street and Interstate 5 and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Three Arrested on Suspicion of Organized Retail Theft
• At 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested Ramadhmi H. Rashid, 31, of Seattle; Jalissa N. Johnson, 32, of Seattle and Michelle L. Dyer, 45, of Kent, in the 1300 block of Lum Road and booked them into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of organized retail theft and retail theft with special circumstances. Johnson was also arrested on an outstanding warrant and Rashid was also arrested on suspicion of identity theft after reportedly providing another person’s name during the investigation.
Chehalis Police Department
Hit and Run Reported
• At 3:35 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 700 block of South Market Boulevard that a hit and run occurred. The reporting party stated it appeared as if a vehicle with a trailer hitch backed into her car.
Physical Dispute Reported Between Man, Woman
• At 10:32 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southwest James Street that a physical dispute occurred between a man and a woman.
Dog Reportedly Bites Store Employee
• At 10:13 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a dog bit a store employee.
Store Burglarized
• At 9:02 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 1700 block of North National Avenue that a store was burglarized and merchandise was stolen.
Possession of a Controlled Substance
• At 4:28 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested Matthew M. Morris, 28, of Chehalis, at the intersection of Southwest 12th Street and Southwest Cascade Avenue on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Obstructing Law Enforcement, Providing False Statement
• At 1:03 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Quentin J. Nutall, 26, of Indianola, Mississippi, in the 200 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of obstructing a law enforcement officer and providing a false statement.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail has a total system population of 194 inmates, including 177 in the general population and 17 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 177 inmates in the general population, 136 were male and 41 were female and of the 17 in WERC, 16 were male and one was female.
