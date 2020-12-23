Sirens
Chehalis Police Department
Coins Stolen From Washing Machines
• At 9:11 a.m. on Monday, a theft was reported from the 200 block of Southwest 13th Street. A laundry room was reportedly broken into and coins were stolen from several of the machines.
Trespassers Reported on Property
• At 10:46 a.m. on Monday, police received a report of a trespasser in the 800 block of Northwest Alta Way in Chehalis. People were reportedly camping on a van on a vacant lot.
Scam Reported
• At 1:03 p.m. on Monday, a scam was reported in the 300 block of Southwest Third Street.
Hit and Run
• At 4:38 p.m. on Monday, a hit and run was reported in the 500 block of Northwest Pacific Avenue.
Malicious Mischief
• At 11:02 a.m. on Tuesday, malicious mischief was reported in the 400 block of Southwest 15th Street.
Thefts Reported
• At 6:18 p.m. on Monday, a theft was reported from the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
• At 5:07 p.m. on Tuesday, a theft was reported from the 200 block of Southwest 13th Street.
• AT 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a theft was reported in the 600 block of Northwest Arkansas Way.
Centralia Police Department
Mail, Medication Stolen
• At 2:42 p.m. on Monday, mail and medication were reported stolen from the 1000 block of Eckerson Road.
Burglary Reported
• At 3:18 p.m. on Monday, a burglary was reported in the 1100 block of West Pear Street. The report is under investigation.
Shoplifter Reported
• At 7:59 p.m. on Monday, a shoplifter was reported at a business in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue.
Graffiti
• At 8:47 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of graffiti sprayed on a vehicle in the 2600 block of Cooks Hill Road.
Seattle, Tacoma Residents Accused of Burglary, Promoting Prostitution
• At 12:29 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 1000 block of Eckerson Road and arrested Devonshay L. Buckhalter, 40, of Seattle and Erica M. Coldsnow Campos, 27, of Tacoma, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and possession of heroin. Both are also being referred to prosecutors on suspicion of malicious mischief and promoting prostution.
Centralia Resident Arrested on Drug Charges
• At 3:04 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the intersection of North Pearl Street and East Alaska Way in Centralia and arrested Paul J. Gray, 51, of Centralia, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.
Vehicle Damaged
• At 4:06 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of malicious mischief involving damage to a vehicle in the 1400 block of South Gold Street.
Abuse Reported
• At 4:33 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report from the 1200 block of West Walnut Street of possible abuse of a vulnerable adult.
Assault
• At 1:52 a.m. on Wednesday, an assault was reported in the 200 block of West Oakview Avenue.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 145 inmates, including 129 in general population and 16 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 105 were men and 24 women. All WERC inmates were male.
