Chehalis Police Department
People Reportedly Sleep in Business’s Doorway
• At 10:51 a.m. on Friday, a person in the 300 block of Northwest Chehalis Avenue called police to report that three people were sleeping in front of her business and that she couldn’t get to the door.
Malicious Mischief, Break-In Reported
• At 11:11 a.m. on Friday, a break-in and malicious mischief was reported in the 10 block of Southwest Third Street. A person reported someone broke in, built a small fire and sprayed a fire extinguisher in the building.
DUI
• At 12:50 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of a person driving erratically in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue. Randy J. Toups, 57, of Centralia was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Fraud Reported
• At 1:45 p.m. on Friday, fraud was reported in the 1300 block of Northwest Airport Road.
Shoplifter Reported
• At 4:38 p.m. on Friday, police received a report of a shoplifter in the 1000 block of Northwest Maryland Avenue.
Two Face Charges After Theft Report
• At 6:56 p.m. on Friday, a theft was reported in the 1000 block of Maryland Avenue. Three people were reportedly involved, and two were cited. Benjamin T. Stenberg, 28, of Centralia, was cited on suspicion of third-degree theft and Justin T. Booth, 29, of Chehalis, was cited on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief.
Attempted Burglary
• At 9:45 p.m. on Friday, an attempted burglary was reported in the 1000 block of Maryland Avenue.
Person Reports Dog Stolen
• At 1:13 a.m. on Saturday, a person reported their dog, a miniature Australian shepherd, was stolen in the 1600 block of Southwest Wilson Avenue.
Theft Suspect Cited
• At 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, a theft was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue. Dustin L. Fournier, 25, of Centralia, was cited on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Erratic Driver Reported
• At 7:36 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report of an erratic driver in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue. No arrest was made.
Burglary
• At 2:13 a.m. on Sunday, a burglary was reported in the 600 block of West Main Street.
Centralia Police Department
Christmas Decorations Stolen
• At 10:34 a.m. on Friday, a person in the 700 block of K Street reported Christmas decorations were stolen from their yard.
Computer Taken
• At 1:31 p.m. on Friday, a computer was reported stolen in the 400 block of West Summa Street.
Attempted Mail Theft
• At 2:17 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report of attempted mail theft from the intersection of Honeysuckle Lane and Prairie Rose Street.
Silver Creek Woman Arrested on Theft Charge
• At 3:09 p.m. on Friday, police responded to the 500 block of South Tower Avenue and arrested and released Lori L. Biggs, 50, of Silver Creek, with a court date on a charge of third-degree theft.
Graham Woman Booked on Drug Charge
• At 11:16 p.m. on Friday, police responded to the 1500 block of Sunset Way in Centralia and arrested Rachelle Daniels, 44, of Graham, on suspicion of trespassing and possession of methamphetamine.
Vancouver Driver Arrested on DUI Charge
• At 4:01 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 900 block of Harrison Avenue and arrested Antonio Esteban Rodriguez, 36, of Vancouver, on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Identity Theft
• At 4:32 p.m. on Friday, police received a report of identity theft from the 1300 block of Windsor Avenue. A person reported their identity had been used fraudulently in another state.
Randle Man Referred to Prosecutors on Drug Charge
• At 8:23 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 300 block of North Pearl Street and arrested and released William J. Coe, 40, of Randle on an outstanding warrant. Randle was released with a new court date for a Centralia Municipal Court case and is being referred to prosecutors on a new charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Wallet Stolen
• At 1:19 a.m. on Monday, a wallet was reported stolen in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue.
Vehicle Prowl Suspect Cited
• At 3:44 a.m. on Monday, police responded to the 400 block of South Pearl Street and arrested and released Kenneth W. Larkin, 34, of Pe Ell, with a citation for a charge of vehicle prowl.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 140 inmates, including 125 in general population and 15 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 105 were men and 20 women and of WERC inmates, all were male.
