Lewis County Watch
Centralia Police Department

 

Violation of Protection Order

At 6:02 p.m. on Wednesday, a Centralia man was issued a summons for allegedly violating a protection order at the 500 block of South Rock Street.

 

Broken Car Window

At 7:27 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report from the 500 block of South Diamond Street that a car window had been broken within the previous 24 hours.

 

Man Accused of Assaulting a Security Officer

At 2:07 a.m. on Thursday, police referred a Salkum man to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office for third-degree assault after he allegedly assaulted a security officer.

 

Stolen Backpack

At 2:47 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report from the 1200 block of Mellen Street that a backpack was stolen. An investigation is ongoing.

 

Girl Accused of Assaulting Family Member

At 5:57 p.m. on Thursday, a 14-year-old girl was arrested at the 1100 block of Scammon Creek Road and booked into Lewis County Juvenile Detention Center after she allegedly assaulted a family member.

 

Safe and Sober Program Violation

At 7:13 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Juan G. Lopez-Bueno, 47, of Centralia, and booked him into Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating conditions of the safe and sober program.

 

Chehalis Police Department

 

Suspicious Bag

At 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report from the 100 block of Northeast Hampe Way that someone found a small bag on the ground next to an ATM machine which they believed contained drugs.

 

Thefts

At 3:13 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Brandon N. Nolan, 31, of Olympia, on third-degree theft for allegedly stealing power tools at the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.

At 6:29 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Jerami S. Wolfe, 47, of Lacey, on third-degree theft for allegedly stealing tools at the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.

At 3:22 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report from the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a theft. An investigation is ongoing.

 

Woman Reportedly Charged Twice at Store

At 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report from the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a woman claimed she was charged twice and was told to wait until Monday to get her money back.

 

Assault

At 7:27 p.m. on Thursday, police referred a Chehalis man to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence after he allegedly threw a bottle at his significant other at the 600 block of Southeast Dobson Court.

At 2:18 a.m. on Friday, police arrested Jordan N. White, 24, of Chehalis, in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue and booked him into Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence after he allegedly punched his significant other in the nose.

 

Boy Allegedly Laces His Brother’s Cigarette With Meth

At 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report from the 100 block of Southeast Westside Drive that a kid laced his brother’s cigarette with meth early in the morning and was unable to locate him.

 

Stolen Firearm Reported

At 11:17 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report from the 2000 block of Jackson Highway that someone had broken into a residence and stole a rifle.

 

Lewis County Sheriff’s Office

 

Domestic Violence

At 12:45 a.m. on Friday, deputies arrested Joel Brian Wall, 56, of Chehalis, and booked him into Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted his wife.

 

Lewis County Jail Stats

 

As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail has a total system population of 177 inmates, including 148 in general population and 29 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 148 in general population, 112 are male and 36 are female and of the 29 in WERC, 26 are male and three are female.

 

•••

By The Chronicle Staff 

