Centralia Police Department
Violation of Protection Order
At 6:02 p.m. on Wednesday, a Centralia man was issued a summons for allegedly violating a protection order at the 500 block of South Rock Street.
Broken Car Window
At 7:27 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report from the 500 block of South Diamond Street that a car window had been broken within the previous 24 hours.
Man Accused of Assaulting a Security Officer
At 2:07 a.m. on Thursday, police referred a Salkum man to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office for third-degree assault after he allegedly assaulted a security officer.
Stolen Backpack
At 2:47 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report from the 1200 block of Mellen Street that a backpack was stolen. An investigation is ongoing.
Girl Accused of Assaulting Family Member
At 5:57 p.m. on Thursday, a 14-year-old girl was arrested at the 1100 block of Scammon Creek Road and booked into Lewis County Juvenile Detention Center after she allegedly assaulted a family member.
Safe and Sober Program Violation
At 7:13 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Juan G. Lopez-Bueno, 47, of Centralia, and booked him into Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating conditions of the safe and sober program.
Chehalis Police Department
Suspicious Bag
At 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report from the 100 block of Northeast Hampe Way that someone found a small bag on the ground next to an ATM machine which they believed contained drugs.
Thefts
At 3:13 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Brandon N. Nolan, 31, of Olympia, on third-degree theft for allegedly stealing power tools at the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
At 6:29 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Jerami S. Wolfe, 47, of Lacey, on third-degree theft for allegedly stealing tools at the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
At 3:22 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report from the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a theft. An investigation is ongoing.
Woman Reportedly Charged Twice at Store
At 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report from the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a woman claimed she was charged twice and was told to wait until Monday to get her money back.
Assault
At 7:27 p.m. on Thursday, police referred a Chehalis man to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence after he allegedly threw a bottle at his significant other at the 600 block of Southeast Dobson Court.
At 2:18 a.m. on Friday, police arrested Jordan N. White, 24, of Chehalis, in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue and booked him into Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence after he allegedly punched his significant other in the nose.
Boy Allegedly Laces His Brother’s Cigarette With Meth
At 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report from the 100 block of Southeast Westside Drive that a kid laced his brother’s cigarette with meth early in the morning and was unable to locate him.
Stolen Firearm Reported
At 11:17 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report from the 2000 block of Jackson Highway that someone had broken into a residence and stole a rifle.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office
Domestic Violence
At 12:45 a.m. on Friday, deputies arrested Joel Brian Wall, 56, of Chehalis, and booked him into Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted his wife.
Lewis County Jail Stats
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail has a total system population of 177 inmates, including 148 in general population and 29 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 148 in general population, 112 are male and 36 are female and of the 29 in WERC, 26 are male and three are female.
•••
By The Chronicle Staff
