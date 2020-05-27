A Morton man accused of ramming his sedan into seven vehicles on three separate occasions in one day made his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday.
Wayne E. Day, 63, was charged with five counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and DUI.
Lewis County Deputy Prosecutor Joe Bassetti requested bail be set at $500,000.
“Obviously, the state’s main concern is the severity of the current offense,” Bassetti said. “Fortunately, no one died in these incidents.”
Day’s attorney for the afternoon, Rachael Tiller, did not recommend a bail amount but did request a competency evaluation for Day, saying that through prior experiences working with him she had concerns with his competency.
Judge James Lawler agreed with the state and set bail at $500,000 and also allowed for Day to receive a competency evaluation.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 23 law enforcement officers in Lewis County responded to three separate collisions allegedly involving a blue Hyundai sedan ramming into other vehicles and subsequently fleeing the scene.
In Morton, officers responded to an incident in which it was reported a man, later identified as Day, was kicked out of a local bar and initiated a dispute with five people who were getting on four parked motorcycles, according to the affidavit.
Day allegedly started spitting at them then got into a blue Hyundai and drove right at the parked motorcycles, sending three of the five victims to Arbor Health Morton Hospital.
In a separate incident in Mossyrock, a Lewis County sheriff’s deputy contacted a man who reported he was driving on Birley Road when a blue Hyundai crossed the centerline of the road, forcing the man to veer off the road to prevent a collision, according to the affidavit.
The man told police that the driver of the blue Hyundai began to follow him when he went to his parents’ house to get help. When the man pulled into his parents’ driveway, the blue Hyundai allegedly rammed into the back of his car, according to the affidavit, and then fled.
In another separate incident on U.S. Highway 12 near mile marker 83, a Washington State Patrol trooper responded to a hit and run collision that reportedly involved a Hyundai sedan, according to the affidavit.
The victim told the trooper he was driving behind the Hyundai that was moving slowly. The victim attempted to pass the Hyundai, but the driver, later identified as Day, swerved towards him forcing him to pull back, according to the affidavit.
The alleged victim tried to pass the Hyundai once more, but this time Day reportedly rammed the man’s vehicle, pushing it to the shoulder of the road, and once again, the blue Hyundai fled the scene.
Later, two law enforcement officers located Day and initiated a traffic stop.
The alleged victim of the Mossyrock incident responded to the scene and identified Day’s vehicle as the one that struck his own.
Day was detained and admitted to using heroin and cocaine that day, according to the affidavit. Officers were also able to observe a case of beer on the passenger side floorboard and in the center console cup holder.
An officer asked Day to perform a sobriety test and Day allegedly said, “F*** off,” according to the affidavit.
Day did provide a preliminary breathalyzer test, three and a half hours after the original collision, which gave a blood-alcohol concentration sample of .077. The legal limit for driving is .08 in Washington.
Day’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for June 18.
