A 42-year-old Cinebar man accused of attempting to rape a 20-year-old woman after allegedly providing the woman alcohol and marijuana pleaded not guilty to all charges at his preliminary appearance and arraignment hearing in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday.
Daniel J. Hoadley was charged with second-degree attempted rape and furnishing liquor to a minor on Aug. 11.
Hoadley, who appeared in court out of custody on a summons, will stay out of custody as Deputy Prosecutor Silvia Irimescu found no reason to request that he be held on bail, citing a lack of a criminal history and Hoadley’s willingness to appear in court. She requested he be released on $10,000 unsecured bail with a sexual assault protection order imposed.
The defendant’s attorney, Jakob McGhie, agreed with Irimescu’s request and asked that his client be allowed to live in Portland, Oregon, while the case is pending.
Judge James Lawler agreed to the state’s request and allowed Hoadley to go to Portland and throughout Western Washington.
According to the prosecutor’s affidavit, on July 5 the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a woman who told a deputy she had been assaulted by one of her co-workers, who she identified as Hoadley.
The alleged victim told police that she and Hoadley carpooled to work together. According to the affidavit, when they arrived back at Hoadley’s residence in the 200 block of Dream View Lane, he gave the 20-year-old woman alcohol and marijuana.
The alleged victim told police she only had one drink and “took a couple hits,” but Hoadley reportedly tried to give her more alcohol and offered her a place to stay.
She further stated that Hoadley then started to make advances on her, according to the affidavit. The alleged victim reportedly told Hoadley she does not date co-workers, but according to the affidavit, Hoadley continued to make more aggressive advances.
While they were outside of the residence, Hoadley allegedly picked the woman up and laid her down on the ground and got on top of her. The alleged victim told police that Hoadley wouldn’t let her get up until she kissed him.
She added that she tried to push Hoadley off of her, but due to his weight, she said she was unable to do so.
Hoadley’s next appearance in court is scheduled for Sept. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.