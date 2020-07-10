The Lewis County Coroner’s Office has identified the human remains found in the Tilton River near Morton Wednesday as Kristy Morgan, 35, of Morton, who has been missing since June 21
Morgan died of fresh water drowning, according to a press release from the County Coroner’s Office, and the manner of death is undetermined.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office’ Swift Water Rescue personnel were searching the Tilton River near Davison Road and Highway 508 — close to where Morgan reportedly went missing — when they discovered Morgan’s body Wednesday morning, according to a press release.
Because the Sheriff’s Office’s investigation is ongoing, they would not provide additional details, said Public Information Officer Dusty Breen.
