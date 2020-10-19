A barn on Teitzel Road in Centralia was a “total loss” due to a fire that consumed the structure Sunday afternoon, according to Riverside Fire Authority.
There were no injuries to fire personnel or the owners of the property, Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Anderson said, but a dog was treated for minor burns.
Riverside still has not determined a cause of the fire, though they suspect it stemmed from a “four-wheeler” that was inside the barn at the time of the fire.
“We don’t believe it was associated to hay or anything, we believe it was associated to a four-wheeler possibly,” Anderson said.
Because of the destruction to the building, Anderson said it will be difficult to pin down a precise cause of the fire. Anderson was at the scene of the fire Monday working on the investigation.
Riverside firefighters responded to the fire on Teitzel Road at approximately 3:45 p.m. and were on the scene “for the better part of six hours” tending to the fire.
“That’s the thing with barn fires … they can be fairly labor intensive,” Anderson said.
The fire did not cause damage to any of the surrounding structures and Anderson said they were able to contain the flames to the barn “fairly early on.”
