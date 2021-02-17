A Randle man is being held in the Lewis County Jail with bail set at $500,000 for allegedly attempting to strangle a woman in Chehalis last week.
William J. Coe, 40, was booked around 2:40 a.m. on Feb. 12 and charged with second-degree assault, domestic violence, after Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an assault at a Chehalis address. The victim stated that “she was trying to sleep but Mr. Coe was being loud by turning up the TV and breaking items,” according to Lewis County Superior Court documents.
When she confronted Coe about the noise, Coe allegedly “became upset and grabbed her by the throat and she was unable to breathe.” A neighbor reportedly came over to help the victim, and as the two were leaving, Coe allegedly “struck (the victim) on the side of his head with his fist.”
Deputies noted that the victim’s observable injuries were consistent with her statement.
Lewis County Superior Court issued a protection order for the victim and set Coe’s bail at $500,000 cash or bond. He is scheduled for arraignment and trial setting on Thursday.