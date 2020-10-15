WSU is canceling spring break as part of a change to its schedule for the next semester.
Instead of allowing the students to have a week off in the middle of March, they will get Feb. 25, March 17 and April 13 off.
"Nonessential travel continues to represent a significant threat to the health of our students, staff, faculty and the communities that support our physical campuses," said Elizabeth Chilton, the university's provost and executive vice president.
The move was made as part of a larger schedule change that will push the beginning of the winter semester back to Jan. 19, a week later than normal.
The change gives the university system time to adjust plans in case the U.S. Department of Education makes changes to the remote instruction requirements.
The university has been offering lecture classes remotely since last March with the aim of slowing COVID. The classes that require people to be present have been being held in person.
(c)2020 Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.)
Visit Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) at www.tri-cityherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
