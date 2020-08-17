The latest report from a Washington state-based disease modeling agency shows that in order to get students back in school buildings, starting with elementary school-aged children is best.
During a press briefing Aug. 14, health officials representing local and state government alongside a Bellevue-based research institute discussed projected effects of schools reopening this fall. The consensus fit modeling that showed bringing elementary school-aged students back into buildings first was lower-risk than other scenarios, given a number of factors.
Bellevue-based Institute for Disease Modeling Senior Research Manager Dan Klein spoke about the “Maximizing education while minimizing COVID risk: priorities and pitfalls for reopening schools” report released that day. He said the latest report was an improvement over the “Schools are not islands” report released last month as the new one has modeling for school staff and less of a tie to King County data. The report also considers grade-level phasing where younger grade levels return to buildings while older grades remain remote.
Days of the week also came into play in the modeling, Klein said, acknowledging that some scenarios have students present in-building only some of the five days of the school week.
Klein said the institute tried to use its modeling to quantify the risk seen in practice with schools opening in other parts of the nation that closed their doors almost as immediately as they opened up.
“What we find is school reopening is not a zero-risk activity,” Klein said. He added that 5 to 42 of schools could expect to have an infectious individual arrive on the first day, based on the disease activity out in the community at large.
Klein said that the modeling anticipated a “slowly declining epidemic” with an effective “reproductive number” — a metric used in epidemiology to determine spread — slightly below one subsequent case per new infection. He explained anything more than that would result in exponential growth.
Klein said without countermeasures to prevent the spread of disease in place, modeling showed that 25 percent of staff and up to 17 percent of students could spend at least one day infectious within a three-month period. In comparison, with hybrid in-person scheduling for just elementary school-aged students in buildings, the numbers looked more like 2 percent for staff and 1 percent of students in the same time period.
Klein said that in the modeling the infectious individuals didn’t necessarily pick up the virus in the school setting, as it could have been from outside the building. He said that modeling showed younger children were less susceptible to the disease, as well as negative impacts from not having in-person instruction. He added that parents returning to work was not a part of the modeling.
Klein noted there remained “considerable uncertainties” regarding the infectiousness of children, which he said encouraged an incremental approach to reopening schools.
Washington State Department of Health Deputy Secretary for COVID-19 Response Lacy Fehrenbach said the report was consistent with existing DOH guidelines. She noted that currently only six counties in Washington State were within the lowest threshold determined by a phased approach, that of 25 cases per 100,000 of population in the prior two weeks, though she added there appeared to be plateauing or potentially decreasing in rates in some counties.
“This report shows us that we can get our kids back in school,” Fehrenbach said.
Seattle and King County Health Officer Jeff Duchin spoke about the uncertainty as to whether or not high school-aged students would be in class at all in the coming school year, saying it was possible but would require individuals adhering to measures of social distancing, mask-wearing and hygiene that have been pushed during the outbreak.
“We need to understand that this coming year is going to be very challenging, and we need to work together with extensive re-commitment to COVID prevention in our community if we’re going to be successful,” Duchin said.
