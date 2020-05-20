Local health officials have received another boost in the push for additional testing throughout Lewis County.
Valley View Health Center is working with Lewis County Public Health and Social Services to determine the best route for allocation of the $484,084 granted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to expand capacity for coronavirus testing.
The money was awarded specifically to Lewis County Community Health Services, which does business as Valley View Health Center.
The money was appropriated as part of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.
According to Valley View CEO Gaelon Spradley, he and county officials are looking at three different methods in assisting with COVID-19 outbreak response.
He continued by saying that the possibilities for utilization of the funding include assistance with contact tracing, one-on-one support for residents who choose to self-quarantine while they’re considered contagious and supporting local health departments in rapid response testing.
“We’re not receiving a big allocation of money up front,” Spradley said. “We’re just providing services on an as-needed basis in the event that any three of those scenarios were to occur … it’s funding that’s available should the need arise.”
Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutle, R-Battle Ground, is on the House Appropriations Committee. Herrera Beutler’s Communications Director Craig Wheeler discussed her advocacy for helping communities impacted by COVID-19 with increasing testing efforts in an email.
“While testing capacity is growing, she recognizes that more is needed and strongly supports additional action from Congress to get us there,” Wheeler wrote.
In the wake of Tuesday’s announcement that Lewis County is now eligible to apply for a variance that would move it into the second phase of reopening, County Manager Erik Martin maintained the importance of testing accessibility.
“We definitely want to see what we can do to increase testing for everyone,” he said. “That’s definitely part of our strategy.”
The problem for the county, when it’s come to testing, has been the issue of securing the actual supplies. Spradley added that a little over a month ago, the funding for testing was available but the supply chain caused a hurdle in actually obtaining test kits.
He cited an inadequate supply from vendors at the time.
“I think that problem is closer to being resolved,” Spradley said. “The evolution of the testing availability and reliability is something that could continue to cost healthcare providers like us a lot of money. … We just want to make sure that we’ve got accurate testing and fast turnaround with testing.”
Testing capacity is also expected to be heightened by this funding, which is a factor Spradley referred to as a “significant barrier.”
Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Director J.P. Anderson said the funding received by Lewis County Community Health Services will make a more significant impact on the county’s long-term response to COVID-19.
“Unfortunately, some of the short-term challenges we’ve faced have not been around dollars for testing, but access to supplies,” Anderson said. “I think in the long term, those funds will have a very big impact in preparing us for testing and pop-up, rapid testing should we need it.”
Anderson said the issues in the supply chain could be attributed to different factors. One he pointed to, however, was the extension beyond the United States into what he called a “very competitive arena.”
In terms of the amount of testing supplies, Anderson said they’re improving on a week-by-week basis.
Still, he believes there’s still work to be done to get testing capacity to where it needs to be.
“We’ve heard for the last month or so that we were just about to have this big influx of testing supplies,” Anderson said. “Unless it’s happened in the last couple of days, we still have been waiting for that real big surge of supplies for testing.”
The amount of testing needed to move through Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start Washington” phases of reopening and even a return to normalcy, at this point, is something Anderson cited as an important factor of the statewide response.
“The testing supplies have an impact on our ability to move through the phases,” Anderson said. “So, you’re less capable of being ready for moving through the phases, or going to Phase 4, or not having a phase and going back to normal because you’re not able to spin up the amount of tests you need each day to make sure you have a good handle on how the disease is moving.”
He pointed to a statewide goal of 20,000 tests per day.
“We have not been able to get anywhere near that,” Anderson said.
