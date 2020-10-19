Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced two new cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon and three more Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 679.
Monday’s cases are in their 60s and live in Lewis County Commissioner District 2.
Tuesday’s cases include one person in their 30s and two in their 50s. Two people live in district 1 and one lives in district 2.
Nine recoveries were also announced Monday and eight more Tuesday, bringing the count to 314. A recovery is defined as a person who is not hospitalized and is alive 28 days after their diagnosis.
No new deaths were announced. There have been 12 deaths in Lewis County attributed to COVID-19, eight of which have occurred this month.
For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
