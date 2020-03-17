The United Way of Lewis County and the Community Foundation of South Puget Sound are working together to establish the Lewis County COVID-19 Response Fund in light of the growing epidemic, according to a press release issued Tuesday.
The Community Foundation is providing $15,000 in matching funds to United Way of Lewis County to expand local capacity and address all aspects of the outbreak.
According to the press release, the fund is designed to complement the work of public health officials.
Donations can be made at lewiscountyuw.com.
The two organizations will gather data to identify emerging needs and identify gaps in existing services. They will work to rapidly mobilize resources to the people who are most vulnerable to the economic impacts of COVID-19 in Lewis County.
“The fund will allow us to provide support for the people in our region who are disproportionately impacted by coronavirus and the economic consequences of this outbreak,” said Mindie Reule, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of South Puget Sound. “And our partnership with United Way of Lewis County demonstrates the collaborative, unified response that is needed at this time.”
The fund will provide money to assist the “most disproportionately impacted individuals and families, as well as certain organizations in our community who are serving those populations,” according to the press release. The two organizations will work closely with local governments, public health and emergency management officials, and community leaders in order to respond and react effectively through the evolving outbreak and recovery phases.
“For our community to successfully navigate the potentially devastating impacts of covid-19, strong partnerships are absolutely essential,” said United Way of Lewis County Executive Director Debbie Campbell. “The collaboration between the Community Foundation of South Puget Sound and United Way of Lewis County will enable us to move quickly and strategically to serve the people who are most vulnerable in this crisis.”
Individual and corporate gifts can also be made in person or by mail at United Way of Lewis County, located at 450 NW Pacific Avenue in Chehalis.
