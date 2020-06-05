The Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis and the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum are producing a Fourth of July “Static Parade.”
The theme this year is “American Freedom.”
This particular celebration has flipped the traditional parade on its head by keeping the floats still on properties along the parade route while the spectators drive by them.
“This will ensure that all participants are able to remain socially distanced and safe from contamination while enjoying the aspects of our community’s traditional 4th of July Parade,” a description from the parade’s Facebook event reads.
The producers are inviting organizations, businesses, political candidates and others to participate in the parade that will take place along the grounds of the Veterans Memorial Museum and the railroad.
The decision comes after the cancelation of most summer events, including the Summerfest parade in Centralia that occurs every July 4. The events were all canceled out of concern for the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information or to register a float, contact the Veterans Memorial Museum at 360-740-8875 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, or email info@veteransmuseum.org.
