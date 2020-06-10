Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Director J.P. Anderson announced on Monday that two more county residents have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 28.
There were no new cases announced, holding the county’s case number at 37.
In Commissioner District 1, 16 of the 20 residents who have contracted the virus have recovered. District 2 has seen seven of its nine cases result in recovery, while five of the eight cases in District 3 have recovered.
According to Washington state’s official COVID-19 response County Phases and Risk Assessment map, Lewis County saw 2.5 new cases newly diagnosed per 100,000 residents over the previous two weeks. Additionally, the county was able to test 86.5 individuals for each new case and 1.2 percent of individuals tested were positive over the past week.
For reference, all three of the aforementioned values are meeting state goals for the respective metrics.
As of 11:59 p.m. on June 5, a total of 2,514 tests have been administered in Lewis County, with 1.5 percent yielding a positive result.
Three of the county’s 37 cases have resulted in deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.