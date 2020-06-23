From July 23 to July 30, most Timberland Regional Libraries will have some service restored to their physical book-lending operations curtailed since coronavirus closures began in mid March.
The facilities will be operating a “Library Takeout” program on select days from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will have book return bins open.
Patrons interested in participating in the takeout program can place library materials on hold online or by calling their local library. When their holds are ready, they’ll get a notification either by email or phone, and can pick up their materials when the libraries are open by calling or texting.
“Library buildings are still closed to the public, which means there is no public access, no meeting rooms, no restrooms and no computer use,” a news release from Timberland Regional Libraries states.
TRL plans to open its libraries when all five of its counties are in phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start Washington program and when Inslee has released guidance on opening libraries.
WiFi is still available at locations from 6 a.m. to midnight. Mobile printing job pickup will be available during Library Takeout hours. Masks are required to participate in Library Takeout.
Libraries in The Chronicle’s coverage area that began Library Takeout service on Tuesday included Tenino, Oakville, Centralia, Mountain View (Randle), Packwood and Salkum. The Chehalis Timberland Library is scheduled to begin Library Takeout on June 30.
The program takes place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tenino will be open Tuesday and Saturday; Oakville Wednesday through Saturday; Centralia Monday through Thursday and Saturday; Chehalis Tuesday through Saturday, Mountain View Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday; Packwood Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday; and Salkum Tuesday through Saturday.
The Winlock library is scheduled to open at an unspecified date later this summer, one of several with delayed opening dates to account for extra cleaning, renovations or other work.
For more information, go to TRL.org/takeout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.