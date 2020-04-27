The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 finally hit the century mark, rising by one on Saturday after a woman in her 50s was identified as the latest case.
No new cases were announced Sunday, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.
However, of the 100 cases here, 95 of those patients have either recovered or are recovering, which gives the county a total of five active cases of COVID-19. And the number of new cases per week continues to fall, the data show.
Number of weekly cases since the end of March
-- Week of March 30: 31 cases.
-- Week of April 6: 13.
-- Week of April 13: 12.
-- Week of April 20: 8.
The eight cases this week was the fewest since six were reported the week of March 16.
Meanwhile, Mason County reported its first COVID-19 death over the weekend, a man in his 70s. Despite the death, the county has shown progress in the number of people recovering from the disease. Of its 22 confirmed cases, 19 have returned to work or their previous routine, according to the county.
Also:
-- Pierce County cases continue to grow steadily. As of Sunday, the county has more than 1,300 confirmed cases with 48 deaths.
-- Lewis County has 28 cases with three deaths.
-- Grays Harbor County is still reporting only 12 cases.
Around the state, nation and world
Across Washington state, more than 13,000 cases have been reported with 738 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the U.S. and the rest of the globe were closing in on some unfortunate milestones. Nearly a million people have tested positive for the virus here with more than 50,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Globally, almost 3 million cases have been confirmed with more than 200,000 deaths.
