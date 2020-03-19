A sixth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Thurston County was announced Wednesday. The patient is a man in his 30s.
Statewide numbers grew to 1,187 confirmed cases and 66 fatalities in the latest count. While not noted in the state count, neighboring Pierce County announced its first coronavirus-related death Wednesday: A Puyallup woman in her 50s.
Thurston County Public Health and Social Services began sharing patients' genders Wednesday, after previously only revealing patients' age groups.
Here are the confirmed positive cases in Thurston County so far:
• Confirmed March 11: A man in his 50s;
• Confirmed March 13: A man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s;
• Confirmed March 15: A man in his 60s;
• Confirmed March 16: A woman in her 40s; and
• Confirmed March 18: A man in his 30s.
To preserve patient's privacy, the county won't reveal any additional information about the patients, such as where they live in the county, their status, or whether they have underlying conditions, according to county spokesperson Meghan Porter.
If a patient names someone as a person they were in close contact with, a county public health investigator will contact that person, Porter said.
The latest local count is available on the Thurston County Public Health website: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/coronavirus.aspx
The latest statewide count is available on the state Department of Health website, which is updated each afternoon: https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus
Globally, there were about 215,000 confirmed cases worldwide as of Wednesday afternoon. In the United States, there were nearly 7,800 confirmed cases -- with Washington state accounting for 1 in 7 cases. Countries with more cases than the United States are China, Italy, Iran, Spain, Germany, France and South Korea.
So far, more than 8,700 people have died worldwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.