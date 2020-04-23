Three additional Lewis County residents, one in their 30s, one in their 50s and one in their 70s, have tested positive for COVID-19, Lewis County Manager Erik Martin confirmed in a meeting with the Board of County Commissioners on Thursday.
There have now been 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lewis County, resulting in three deaths.
The county’s amount of tests administered is up to 857 as of April 21 according to the Washington State Department of Health. A total of 47 tests have been administered since numbers were last reported on April 19.
With 25 confirmed cases out of 857 tests, 2.9 percent of tests have come back positive as of Thursday.
