A third Stafford Creek Corrections Center inmate has died from COVID-19, the state Department of Corrections announced Sunday.
The inmate contracted the virus at the Aberdeen-based corrections center, but died at an area health care facility on Saturday.
Since Jan. 15, Stafford Creek has had 661 COVID-19 cases in the last 30 days and 1,035 to date, according to a DOC bulletin released Friday.
As of Dec. 31, the corrections center has had the capacity for 1,942 individuals and a current population of 1,830, according to DOC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.