The city of Tenino is now accepting grant applications from residents after receiving the wooden scrip that forms the basis of the city’s COVID-19 relief grant program.
The grant is open to any Tenino resident who can prove economic hardship as a result of either having contracted COVID-19, or because their income was reduced as a result of the COVID-19 response mandated by state authorities, according to a press release from the city.
The amount of the grant will be determined according to federal poverty level guidelines. The maximum amount available under the grant is $300 per household, per month.
Grants will be awarded until either the emergency is declared to be over or when all of the $10,000 in grant funding has been used.
Grant guidelines and applications are available on the city’s website at: https://cityoftenino.us/cityhall/page/now-accepting-covid-19-recovery-grant-applications
