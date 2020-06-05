Elected officials from around the state offered their thoughts on Washington’s current economic situation as businesses begin to reopen amid COVID-19 restrictions.
The Board of Lewis County Commissioners hosted its weekly Economic Recovery Forum on Wednesday, a meeting that is usually attended virtually by local business leaders, county elected officials and members of the public to openly discuss the economic situation around the county.
Sen. Dean Takko, Rep. Ed Orcutt and Rep. Brian Blake all attended the meeting, addressing the county’s leaders.
While Takko said he does agree with the slow and cautious nature in which the economy has started to reopen, he remains nervous about a potential increase in COVID-19 cases.
“I’ll be really honest with you, I’m just so worried about as we open things up, that we’re going to have another spike that’s going to do something,” Sen. Takko said. “I just really encourage people to be as careful as you can be.”
Lewis County Commissioner Edna Fund spoke about the businesses that are in need of help in making the transition to reopening and making sure they’re doing so properly. In response, Takko said 90 percent of the people who have sought assistance are looking for help with unemployment.
With the number of people seeking unemployment assistance, Orcutt said there’s a push by lawmakers to get the claims approved.
“That seems to be one of the biggest issues right now,” Orcutt said. “The number of claims that are in adjudication and also the ones that have been on hold for verification. People have been paid, but now they’re being put on hold even though they’ve been paid right along because of the fraud that has crept in from outside.”
He continued by saying that, at this time, many legislators continue to call for a special session due to concerns with the current budget.
“I think that the problem we’re going to have in our budget is that it’s going to be too big to wait until January,” Orcutt said.
According to Orcutt, state revenues dropped by $230 million in the month of March. He cited an unofficial forecast that projected a loss of revenue between March and June at $760 million.
“One month has taken a third of that, or nearly a third of that,” Orcutt said.
Based on unofficial projections from April, Orcutt said the expectation was a $3.8 billion discrepancy in the budget for the current biennium. He continued by saying an economic forecast that was adopted on Tuesday is now anticipating a “bleaker outlook” for the state’s budget.
While Orcutt and others involved in the process acknowledge that a special session should happen sooner rather than later, preparation needs to be done to resolve the issue in a timely fashion, he said.
“It’s not just something you can walk in, do and be done,” Orcutt said. “There’s a lot of work that has to be done. I know that budget writers are talking. I know they have been for quite some time.”
Takko said he was “sure” there would be a special session and the question would be the timing.
He echoed the thoughts of Orcutt on the preparation that should happen beforehand.
“I don’t think we should have a special session until the leadership and the budget people really have something pretty well hammered out, close to a consensus on where we’re going,” Takko said. “I certainly don’t want to see a special session called and we go up there and we kind of start from scratch … I don’t think we want to do it and I don’t think the public wants to see us drag this thing on.”
