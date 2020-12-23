After a month of defying statewide restrictions meant to curb the out-of-control spread of COVID-19, Napavine’s Spiffy’s will be in court next week. Despite a hefty fine and a rare “order and notice of immediate restraint” issued by the Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) on Dec. 7, the restaurant continued to offer indoor dining to patrons — some of whom took up arms to defend the establishment. As a result, L&I went to Lewis County Superior Court, which issued a temporary restraining order last week.
“It brings it into a whole other realm,” L&I Spokesperson Tim Church said. “If they continue to be open, we can make a motion for contempt of court.”
A hearing is set for next Tuesday, Dec. 29, when the state attorney general’s office will represent L&I. Continuing to offer indoor dining in violation of the court order is a gross misdemeanor, punishable by $10,000 and/or six months in jail. It could also result in a contempt of court charge, which is a criminal charge. The order notes that L&I “has a clear legal right to enforce the requirements of the Washington Industrial Safety and Health Act and the rules promulgated thereunder.”
“Actual and substantial injury will result by allowing Spiffy, Inc. … to continue operation in violation of the Order of Immediate Restraint in that employees in the State of Washington will be exposed to the risk of contracting COVID-19,” it reads. “There is a substantial probability that death or serious physical harm could result to employees immediately or before the imminence of such danger can be eliminated…”
In a devastating third wave of COVID-19, Lewis County is currently seeing a rate of new infections higher than the state’s average. Weekly case counts jumped to triple digits in November and have stayed there ever since. Leadership at Arbor Health and Providence’s Centralia and St. Peter hospitals are reporting stretched-thin staff and record numbers of COVID-19 patients, and last week pleaded with locals to continue following health guidelines.
Meanwhile, L&I continues to investigate Spiffy’s as it stays open. On Dec.16, the agency issued another whopping penalty of $77,112 — $9,639 for each of the eight days the restaurant continued to stay open after L&I’s first investigation and fine. This brings the restaurant up to $114,585 in fines, a number that could climb if Spiffy’s continues to flout Gov. Jay Inslee’s restrictions, which are currently set to expire Jan. 4. Previously, owner Rod Samuelson claimed he would fight for his restaurant in court, citing patrons’ donations to a legal fund.
Although several restaurants in the county say they are continuing to offer indoor dining, Spiffy’s is the only one that has been issued a court order, and it’s one of only a handful in the state. In Lynden, a court-ordered temporary restraining order successfully forced Fairway Cafe to shift to take-out only. To the north, Maytown’s Farm Boy Drive-in was issued a temporary restraining order for a similar violation, and was set to appear in Thurston County Superior Court Tuesday, although the minutes-long hearing resulted in the court date being pushed back two weeks. This week, the restaurant’s facebook account did a live-stream, declaring they will continue to stay open and asking patrons to come to the restaurant to fill out a “declaration” of support to be used in court.
And although Mossyrock drew attention for declaring it “will not recognize” the state’s pandemic restrictions, L&I hasn’t gotten to an advanced stage of enforcement with in-town restaurants, some of which appeared nervous to reopen and get slapped with fines. Spiffy’s appearance next week, then, may offer some of the first insight into how local rebellion against pandemic restrictions plays out in court, when the conflict transcends local enforcement.
With local law officials making it clear that enforcement of pandemic restrictions will not be prioritized, the issue has proven to be a local lightning rod, drawing in far-right groups from across the Pacific Northwest. On Facebook, Samuelson posted Tuesday about a rally the day of the hearing, where supporters will “demand that the judge drops the restraining order” at the steps of the Lewis County Law and Justice Center. The growing frustration and rebellion in Lewis County is also evident driving down to Spiffy’s on Interstate 5, where the famous Hamilton billboard now reads “Will Spiffy’s become a casualty in Inslee’s battle against businesses?”
(7) comments
Not all of us who oppose government interference in our lives are "far-right ".
Most Americans fear tyranny.......just not everyone recognizes it when they see it. Thank you Granny for being brave enough to condemn the politicization of emergency powers.
My thoughts exactly. Been seeing this paper lean more though.
The fact that the state is willing to waste taxpayer dollars to bring Spiffy's to court is a shame. There was a study in New York that found only 4% of covid-19 cases were attributed to in restaurant dining. A restaurant will sanitize everything after each customer leaves a table, and yet you can go to the big box stores where every item on the shelves is most likely touched by multiple people, but not sanitized. Closing down dining rooms is unacceptable and putting good people out of business!
Inslee is nonessential
[angry] Are you angry yet? It seems Washington has turned a corner and its tantamount to a civil war... where neighbors are attacking each other in hopes that the government will save them ? Socialism is the catalyst for war in America.... What ever happened to "We The People"?
You are about to learn what the word of the Lewis County Superior Court is worth.
