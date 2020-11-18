Lewis County bars and restaurants are gearing up to shift to takeout-only after Gov. Jay Inslee announced four weeks of sweeping restrictions on businesses and social gatherings Sunday — an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, which is surging across the state and nation and threatening to once again overwhelm hospitals. Starting Wednesday, indoor dining won’t be allowed, and although outdoor seating is an option, it’s not viable for many local restaurants given the weather.
This week, O’Blarney’s Irish Pub in Centralia posted an optimistic message on Facebook: “We aren’t going ANYWHERE!!!” the post read. “We are ready to kick round 2 of being shut down right in the kisser.”
But over the phone, Manager Jeff Malloy was less cheery, noting that payroll will likely go down by 80 percent as the pub will need far fewer employees.
“Here we are again right before the holidays and everybody’s going to be hitting unemployment,” he said. “And we all know how the unemployment portal worked last time around.”
Although the pub had to comply with similar statewide restrictions back in March, Malloy said things were different back then. Mainly, his staff benefitted from a federal stimulus bill that provided one-time checks as well as a $600 per week boost in unemployment aid.
“So now the governor is talking about $50 million for small businesses in the form of grants and loans, but when you don’t see a plan for that, it’s a little scary,” Malloy said.
As restrictions go into effect, Malloy said he’ll be rooting for all small businesses. In March, when Malloy operated the pub on a take-out only basis, regulars would ask him how it was going.
“My answer became ‘we’re about hangout, not take-out,’” he said. “Because people come here for the friendships they’ve built and to be a part of the atmosphere. We can’t replicate that in a to-go bag.”
Shifting to take-out in March didn’t work out well for Joy Templeton either. Her restaurant in Chehalis, Once Upon a Thyme, made it four days before closing down for two months. This time around, Templeton said she’s optimistic about staying afloat while complying with restrictions, and she plans to keep on all her employees.
“We just got a $5,000 grant, which will cover two weeks of payroll, and I’ll just do my best,” she said. “I won’t pay myself, and that’s okay.”
Templeton said she understands that the measures will likely bend the curve during what has been some of the worst weeks in terms of virus spread in the state.
But other business owners and residents don’t see it that way, and have voiced anger and frustration with the restrictions. In an “Onalaska Neighborhood Watch” Facebook group, about 150 residents agreed that businesses should “stay open fully and take a stand.”
“I kind of figured that was going to be the case,” Templeton said. “But I’m going to do what I’m supposed to do to help things.”
Roxy Cupp, owner of Brown Shack Tavern in Salkum, has been vocal about keeping her business open despite Inslee’s orders — on Tuesday, she said flouting the regulations is a way to “stand strong to our freedom and liberties.” She said she hasn’t heard of many other businesses following her lead, although she hopes to inspire other residents to “fight back.”
She also believes that the pandemic, which has so far killed almost 250,000 Americans, is a conspiracy intended to enrich doctors and healthcare workers.
“I try not to be a conspiracist, but this is plainly a conspiracy against the American people,” Cupp said. “I’m not going to throw away seven years of hard work.”
As a last hurrah, Cupp held a party at the Brown Shack Tavern Tuesday night, right before restrictions went into effect across the state.
Even with plans to stay open, Cupp said she’ll be taking it day by day since the threat of being fined is daunting, and she couldn’t’ afford any big financial penalty for violating restrictions.
Centralia Mayor Pro-Tem and incoming D-20 state representative Peter Abbarno said he doesn’t encourage residents to defy the orders.
“I know as a business owner myself, we’re following restrictions. There’s a legal, proper way to address these concerns,” he said. “Especially as an attorney, I don’t recommend people to just start violating these orders, because there are consequences to it.”
District 19 Rep. Jim Walsh, who represents some of western Lewis County, had a different message.
“God bless them,” he said. “There is a growing sense and … momentum for what we might call civil disobedience to this proclamation.”
Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson, a critic of the mask mandate who has urged the rolling back of restrictions, said he’s hearing similar levels of anger around town. He argued that it’s easier for state officials to issue restrictions, because they are less connected to the people directly impacted.
“We have to look these people in the eyes … How the heck am I going to help these people? What am I going to be able to do?” Svenson said. “It’s a really frustrating thing to have to sit and think about when you don’t have much control over it at a city level.”
