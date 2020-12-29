While Spiffy’s and Farm Boy Drive-in were in court Tuesday, protesters rallied outside the Lewis County Law and Justice Center in support of the restaurants that have become icons in the push to lift restrictions meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Although Spiffy’s was issued a continuance and will be back in court next week, Farm Boy Drive-in was found in contempt of court, with Thurston County Superior Court Judge Chris Lanese ruling in favor of the Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) and levying a fine of $2,000 for each day the restaurant continues to offer indoor dining, imposed retroactively from the first day the court issued its temporary restraining order, Dec. 15. Both restaurants have continued to offer indoor dining even after being issued an order of immediate restraint by L&I and then a temporary restraining order by their respective county courts.
Attorney Jason Celski, who is representing both restaurants, dismissed claims that the restaurant is offering indoor dining as “hearsay,” and said that “I honestly do not know if they’re offering (indoor dining).”
That did not convince Lanese, who said it was not a legal argument and that it was “difficult to believe” that Celski hadn’t asked his client that question. Online, Farm Boy Drive-in has made it clear that they are choosing to offer indoor dining in defiance of Gov. Jay Inslee, who ordered a stop to the activity at the state’s restaurants and bars until Jan. 4. Lanese also noted that the declarations — letters of support written by customers and supporters and submitted to the court by the defense — “made it abundantly clear” that the restaurant has been willfully flouting statewide orders by allowing patrons to eat indoors.
“My order did not prohibit Farm Boy from being open. My order did not prohibit them from employing individuals to prepare food to sell to customers … nor did it prohibit anyone from being inside that dining establishment to acquire that food,” he said. “The only thing that my order prohibited was for those things to occur, and then for an individual, a customer, to remain inside that building to consume that food.”
If Farm Boy Drive-in is able to prove that they’ve come into compliance, Lanese ruled, the fines will be dropped.
But that doesn’t appear to be the restaurant’s plan. Almost immediately after the judge’s ruling, owner Brian Robbins appeared at the Lewis County protest and was cheered on by a crowd of hundreds, some of who chanted “don’t pay it” in regards to the new fines.
Earlier, Spiffy’s General Manager Rob Grant took to Facebook, urging supporters to attend and saying “we’ve done nothing wrong.”
“We love you guys and we just want you to know that everything you’ve been doing, we’ve appreciated,” Grant said. “All you patriots, man, I tell you. We love you and we thank you and you guys are right on.”
Since L&I first contacted Spiffy’s, far-right groups such as Patriot Prayer, militia group the Three Percenters and Ammon Bundy’s newest group People’s Rights, formed to protest coronavirus mandates, have put their organizations’ support behind the restaurant and shown up to rallies. Spiffy’s continues to offer indoor dining despite having racked up over $100,000 in fines.
Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson helped organize the rally, directing supporters through Parler, a new social media site many conservatives have flocked to. Gibson also helped organize the recent “freedom rally” that drew in hundreds of out-of-towners to Mossyrock, where the city’s mayor has said, without authority, that Inslee’s orders will not be recognized.
Last week, Gibson led Patriot Prayer members in an attempt to force their way into the Oregon state Capitol — a demonstration that turned violent and led to several arrests. The Three Percenters, who have followed Gibson to protests in and around the county, were reported this week to have a similar plan for the Washington state Capitol.
Although some protesters were armed Tuesday and sheriff’s office deputies were deployed to guard alternative entrances to the building, the protest remained peaceful. Several speakers denounced restrictions on businesses, questioned the science of the pandemic and called Inslee a tyrant. Some protesters peddled conspiracy theories about the pandemic, including that the virus is an attempt by China to engage in “germ warfare.”
The continued drama around Spiffy’s has in some instances gotten ugly. As promised, People’s Rights identified an L&I employee involved in the Spiffy’s investigation, and this month protested outside his home.
In a video posted by People’s Rights Washington, organizer Kelli Stewart, who was present at the first armed protest outside Spiffy’s, publicized the state employee’s name, age and address, comparing L&I to the Gestapo and encouraging viewers to “take off your mask and open your business.”
“By the time we’re done we hope every neighbor out here understands what a little tyrant they have living in their neighborhood,” Stewart said. “We’d like you to leave Spiffy’s alone. We do not consent to the harassment of these businesses. We’re paying your salary, we’re paying your mortgage, we pay for that spiffy little car in your driveway.”
L&I spokesperson Dina Lorraine confirmed that it was the first time an employee had been identified and singled out by protesters.
“You wouldn’t have believed the emails that poor man has received,” Lorraine said Tuesday. “We’re no longer putting our inspectors’ names on (orders of immediate restraint) because of that. So that’s a change that has happened because of Spiffy’s.”
It’s a strategy Patriot Prayer has used before. In November, the group identified an Oregon Occupation Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) employee involved with the fining of a gym that had defied COVID-19 restrictions and protested outside their home.
Even with Spiffy’s court-ordered restraining order still in effect, and the restaurant still vulnerable to contempt of court charges, potential imprisonment and more fines, there’s little sign that the establishment has plans to comply with state law. Last week, Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza publicly threw his support behind Spiffy’s, echoing ideas popular among protesters, that reopening businesses is a matter of constitutional rights. It was a public statement quickly and enthusiastically picked up by Spiffy’s owner and staff.
This is just going to be too funny to watch some local "patriots" thumb their noses at the very superior court judges they elected and see what happens. We'll learn what our courts are worth, won't we?
Unless I'm mistaken, these praying "patriots" tend to the idea of trump's ridiculous wall, to keep out those "illegals", as if what is legal is a big concern to these same "patriots". Like I said, I exist to expose bulls___. Here's some more. The orders to close were adjudicated to be lawful by the courts. Come on, think back to civics class, the courts, which DEFINE what is lawful. You can't escape the reality that the same legal system that declared those undocumented immigrants to be here unlawfully has also said that what Spiffy's is doing is unlawful. But somehow, in some magical way that eludes me, you people seem to think that the unlawful thing you support is acceptable. Is it possible you don't have the smallest grasp of how our country works? You either accept the rule of law, or you do not. If you do not, stow the claim to the title "patriot". No, if you do not accept the rule of law, the title you seek is "traitor".
Judges do not make law, neither does the Governor. The shutdowns are illegally used, and unequally instituted. Why is Fred Meyers, Safeway, Walmart, Costco, Walgreens, Rite Aid, McDonalds et all allowed to operate at full capacity? The biggest and richest corporations are exempt, the little guy is oppressed. That is called tyranny, chrony capitalism, socialism, communism...just like in Cuba or USSR. If you are part of the favorite class, you are protected. Otherwise suck it up, it is going to be a long ride. All this for a disease that is survivable 99.98+%
You obviously are not at risk of losing your livlihood from these unconstitutional acts by both G. Inslee and the courts..
Your courts, the bodies which determine what is or is not constitutional, have adjudged the governor's use of the powers granted him by the legislators YOU ELECTED, is, in fact constitutional. There is no other place in our government you can go to peddle your claim of unconstitutional. The government bodies to where you would go to claim that have ruled against you already. Are you really only now understanding what it means to elect your judges and your governor? To address your first remark, no. I am not at risk of losing my livelihood. I planned my livelihood for decades to be resilient. And, as if by magic, it is resilient. You know, a lot of people around these parts have been yammering about freedom lately. Listen up: Having that resilience feels pretty free.
And the coward you are comes out again !!!!!
Food for thought while Sheriff Sheep Snaza endangers the public and by intent makes his arguments political, not based on science. Here's some sciency stuff fer you Lewis County:
**
Here’s some perspective on how much Trump has willfully sabotaged the U.S. response to COVID. The 1918 influenza pandemic killed 50 million people worldwide, including 675,000 Americans, or 1.35% of the global death toll. So far COVID has killed 1.8 million people worldwide, including 345,000 Americans, or 19.2% of the global death toll. It’s astounding, tragic, and totally unnecessary. He is a homicidal psychopath.
It is also tragic we have those in authority in Lewis County with the IQ of a cucumber. If the local authorities had ignored Face Diaper Don Trump and advised the community to wear masks and to social distance, much of this could have been averted. The leadership of Lewis County failed and has caused excess death and misery... by denying simple science. Yes, it is just as awful as I state it.
Ammon Bundy? So this has become big enough to attract professional victims like Bundy?
Interesting drone footage. I thought Per FAA rules, you can't fly a drone over an people? Was this the Chronicle or a Citizen ignoring the unsafe flying rule?
Why the focus on these restaurants while bars are serving inside? Do people spend less time in a bar than a restaurant?
A protest organized by a White Supremacist turns out hundreds in Chehalis. What a terrible indictment of our community.
You really do "Got Nuthin'" if you think this is somehow about race. White Supremacists? That's just Sick on your part!
Trump followers berate those who don't support him as having TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome). Here is the actual derangement: climate change denial, pandemic denial, that mask mandates are tyranny, election outcome denial, Russian collusion denial, that media are the 'enemy of the people'....the list goes on and on. Don't follow leaders-watch the parking meters.
It’s not a complete denial but due to the lumbering nature of the scientific research. we continue to learn more about Science and technology everyday. politicizing science in such flagrant opposition of sacred American freedoms, constitutional amendments and framework is wrong and fails to recognize historical and conventional wisdom. Science has long track record of being right until proven otherwise. It is said science and technology will be the downfall of civilization pushing us to self extinction but who’s pushing that agenda? The Amish community. that’s an easy rip for progressives but I think they are on to something here. Your Prius creates more pollution in the manufacturing of your batteries than a Chevy truck would in 40 years on fossil fuels. Your electricity is also produced by you guessed it by fossil fuels. Get feel good feelings for polluting the earth in creative ways and messing with small businesses. Look just look at the statistics indoor dining does not spread covid any more than a big box store. Most victims are infected in long term nursing homes with a 6:1 patient nurse ratio who ends up infecting already fraily elderly people in assembly line fashion. Quit telling us what’s good for us on one persons 5 minute expert opinion. Science should be vetted and accept by the public before altering public policy as elected officials represent people not scientific dillusions.
americandad, this sort of thing is why you do not convince: Take a look at the Lewis County Public Utility District's web page showing their fuel mix: https://www.lcpud.org/about-us/power-supply/. Should I bother looking up any other thing you said for truth value? Science is not a thing that is ever vetted by the public. It is vetted by other scientists or it is not science. The public has nothing to do with it. As a member of that public, see my comment above about something you hoped we would accept as fact. That is the reason why the public doesn't vet science.
