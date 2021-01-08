Will Dix, a Pharmacist with Walgreens for over 20 years, pats William Yeoman on the arm after giving him his first round of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab Center Thursday afternoon in Centralia.
Will Dix, a Pharmacist with Walgreens for over 20 years, holds up a bag containing a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine vile at Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab Center Thursday afternoon in Centralia as a long-term patient prepares to recieve her first round of the injection.
Will Dix, a Pharmacist with Walgreens for over 20 years, holds up a bag containing a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine vile at Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab Center Thursday afternoon in Centralia as a long-term patient prepares to recieve her first round of the injection.
Will Dix, a Pharmacist with Walgreens for over 20 years, holds up a bag containing a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine vile at Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab Center Thursday afternoon in Centralia as a long-term patient prepares to recieve her first round of the injection.
Christine Rose, a Pharmacy Tech with Walgreens for 14 years, gets the temperature of Raymond, a patient at Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab Center before recieving his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday afternoon in Centralia.
Rebecca Chritiansen, an Administrator, points to a temperature check station at Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab Center as they prepare to distribte the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to patients and staff Thursday afternoon in Centralia.
Seoung Rea Jeoung, a Pharmacist with Walgreens, prepares to inject the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into the arm of Art Burgess, a cook at Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab Center, Thursday afternoon in Centralia.
As COVID-19 vaccines continue to be rolled out and administered across the globe, on Thursday it was Prestige Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center’s turn.
In total, 83 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered to residents and staff with the help of Walgreens in the first such clinic at the Centralia facility.
“The vaccine clinic scheduling required careful attention to detail,” said Rebecca Christiansen, administrator for Prestige in Centralia. “All recipients were assigned a five- to 10-minute time for completing paperwork and receiving the vaccine, then an additional 15 to 30 minute observation period for monitoring of potential reactions. Thankfully we experienced no life-threatening emergency, with reactions ranging from none to a sore arm, likened to receiving a flu shot.”
Walgreens staffers thawed the vaccine overnight and brought it to the facility. Information about the vaccine — including ingredients and potential side effects — was presented to residents and staff before the vaccine was administered. All thawed vaccines were used. The vials each contained about six doses.
Residents and staff wore masks and face shields while in common areas and practiced social distancing of 6 to 10 feet while also employing hand hygiene measures.
"Excited to be a part of the 'COVID vaccine club,'" said a resident named Steven, according to a press release from Prestige.
"I didn't feel a thing," another resident, named Jimmy, said.
The next vaccine clinic at Prestige is scheduled for Jan. 28. During that clinic, residents and staff who received their first vaccine dose Thursday will receive their second dose.
“On January 28, we will vaccinate additional residents and staff for their first dose, with the second dose for those individuals being scheduled for administration on Feb. 18,” Christiansen said.
Prestige Post Acute and Rehab has adequate personal protection equipment (PPE), Christiansen said, thanks to the Lewis County Department of Health, the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce and Prestige Care Inc., the parent organization.
“We experienced an outbreak of COVID earlier this year, but thanks to once or twice per week testing, careful screening, social distancing and PPE usage, we have been able to avoid any further COVID concerns,” Christiansen said.
According to Lewis County Public Health Director J.P. Anderson, the county has identified approximately 1,500 people in the 1a priority category that need a vaccine, but can’t get one currently due to supply limitations.
