Patients who received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during Providence’s Jan. 24 clinic are asked to return to the fairgrounds this Sunday to receive their second dose.
Providence’s second-dose fairgrounds clinic was canceled last weekend due to nationwide delays in vaccine deliveries caused by cold weather across the country. In a press release Friday, Providence apologized for the “late notice” of the event, saying it only received confirmation of their Moderna delivery late Friday morning.
There is no need to reschedule appointments, and patients should arrive at the same time they were originally scheduled for. Email confirmations will also be sent out to patients through SignupGenius as well as the provider itself.
“If you have a scheduled appointment, please make every attempt to arrive at your scheduled time. If for some reason you are unable to attend this Sunday to receive your vaccination, please email SWPMGCOVIDVaccineTeam@providence.org or call 1-855-776-4362 option 1 and we will attempt to reschedule your appointment,” read a press release.