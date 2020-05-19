The Mount Rainier Railroad and Logging Museum will permanently cease operations for the foreseeable future due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement posted online Monday.
American Heritage Railways Inc. made the announcement, noting that it can no longer fund the operation.
“MRR and AHR management teams will immediately implement a plan to close the railroad in as orderly manner as possible,” the statement reads. “As such, we will be closing the doors and canceling all future events and train excursions for the foreseeable future, expected to remain through and beyond the end of the year.”
American Heritage Railways said it has notified staff of the decision and reached out to its marketing, web, advertising and vendors with the news.
Refunds to customers began May 18 and reservations were closed as of May 15.
“It is with great regret and sorrow that this must happen,” John and Al Harper said in a statement. “Each one of you have done your best to make Mt. Rainier Railroad prosper and delight our customers. It just seems we could not overcome all the surmounting roadblocks.”
