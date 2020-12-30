Lewis County received 975 Pfizer BioNTech vaccines in mid-December and recently received 700 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Providence Centralia Hospital and Valley View Health Center have been administering the doses to high-risk healthcare workers — who are in the first phase of the state’s vaccine priority list.
On Dec. 28, providers from 13 medical offices including clinics, dentist’s offices and pharmacies, participated in a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Valley View.
Eligible medical providers were part of Phase 1a of the vaccine distribution, which includes high-risk medical staff who are seeing patients who may have COVID-19 and work in an outpatient capacity.
“We’re humbled to be able to share this vaccine with our colleagues around the county,” said Dr. Sarah Landrum, Assistant Medical Director for VVHC South Clinics. “These folks have been working so hard to keep patients healthy, despite difficult working conditions. There’s so many other front line workers out there who need protection from this virus, and we hope to get vaccines out to our whole community as soon as possible.”
Landrum was one of those vaccinated on Monday.
“None of us expected that this would happen so soon,” said Dr. Landrum. “It’s exciting to be ending the year with a very real sense of hope that we’ll be able to pull ourselves out of this pandemic in 2021”.
Arbor Health, with a hospital and clinic locations in east Lewis County, was recently approved by the state Department of Health to operate as a vaccine provider in addition to Valley View and Providence, and will find out how many doses they will receive by the end of this week. Don Roberts, director of pharmacy with Arbor Health, said they requested 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine for hospital and nursing home staff.
“Enrolled providers place orders for the vaccine with DOH directly,” John Abplanalp, deputy director with LCPHSS, said.
Providence Centralia Hospital has a freezer with the ability to store the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at the necessary temperature of -112°F to -76°F. Valley View Health Center does not have the equipment needed to store the Pfizer vaccine but has the ability to store the Moderna vaccine at the necessary -13°F to 5°F.
Vaccine priority is currently being given to high-risk workers in health care settings, first responders and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. The next phase, which has not yet been clearly defined by the state, includes essential workers, adults with high-risk medical conditions and older adults.
Providence Centralia Hospital has received 975 Pfizer BioNTech vaccines, Providence St. Peter Hospital has received the same plus 2,000 Moderna doses and Providence Medical Group Southwest Washington has received 2,000 Moderna doses.
“Providence Centralia and Providence St. Peter hospitals are focusing on vaccinating its caregivers and affiliated medical providers. By the end of this week, about 2,500 vaccinations will be administered,” said Chris Thomas, Communication Sr. Manager at Providence Health & Services in Southwest Washington.
Providence Medical Group Southwest Washington is working in partnership with Thurston and Lewis County Public Health and Social Services to begin vaccinating EMS providers. Vaccinations of EMS providers began this week in Thurston County and will begin on Dec. 31 in Lewis County — more than 100 Lewis County EMS providers have been scheduled to receive the vaccination as of Wednesday, Thomas said.
“We’ve had very, very few side effects and they have been very minor — just the sore arm and things like that,” Thomas said.
Valley View Health Care clinics in Winlock, Raymond and Tenino were approved as vaccine providers and have received 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine thus far, according to Valley View CEO Gaelon Spradley. About 200 doses of the vaccine will have been administered through Valley View by end of the day on Wednesday, Spradley said.
“We’ve been administering and will continue administering the vaccine for free,” Spradley said.
The state Department of Health will call vaccine providers, such as Providence Centralia Hospital and Valley View Health Care, at the end of the week to let them know how many more doses of either vaccine are planned to be shipped the following week, Thomas said.
The COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses and the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines cannot be mixed. Providence Centralia Hospital keeps records of which vaccine each patient receives and reminds them when it is time to get the second dose.
“When we vaccinate someone we either add it to their vaccination record in the Washington state online system or we create a new record for them and we have their contact information so they get reminders sent to them,” Thomas said.
A sign-up sheet for the vaccine waiting list is up on Valley View’s website to help them get an estimate of how many patients would like to get vaccinated — https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VVHCVaccineWaitlist.
