As of Monday, the Lewis County Emergency Operations Center upgraded its operations from a partial Level 1 to Level 2, the county announced, meaning the EOC needs more staffing to process incoming requests for resources and information. 

The EOC has been at a partial Level 1 activation since March 5. 

“Citizens, particularly those with preexisting medical conditions and the elderly, are advised to continue taking precautions and avoiding unnecessary risks,” states Emergency Management Deputy Director Andy Caldwell.

