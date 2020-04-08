Lewis County property taxes will still be due April 30, despite a statewide shutdown of many businesses, the Lewis County Treasurer’s Office announced this week.
“We recognize that many families and businesses are struggling to make ends meet during the economic crisis from the COVID-19 pandemic. Some are asking what kind of assistance programs are available if taxpayers need help paying their real and personal property taxes due on April 30. The due date for the first half property taxes remains April 30 and we have been assured by mortgage escrow companies that they will pay the first half taxes by then,” Treasurer Arny Davis said in a statement.
The Treasurer’s Office is asking property owners to pay on time or earlier if they are able to help continue funding county operations. Property taxes are paid on a half-yearly basis, with the first half due on April 30.
In an effort to help financially strapped property owners, the office will not charge interest on late payments received by May 29. The waiver only applies to the taxes due April 30, but not balances owed from previous years. The waiver also will not apply to intermediaries, including mortgage loan servicing companies, according to the Treasurer’s Office.
For property owners unable to pay by May 29, the office will set up a payment plan, with information available at lewiscountywa.gov.
The Treasurer’s Office is also asking property owners to not pay their bill in cash since the office is closed.
