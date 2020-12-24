With federal aid extended to Lewis County Seniors until mid-2021, the nonprofit was granted some breathing room this week after its budget was seriously squeezed during the pandemic. But now, Lewis County Seniors — whose senior centers were shuttered by the virus — is unsure what it will look like post-pandemic and fears that funding could be short even after restrictions are lifted.
“We can operate until June. That’s basically what that means for us,” Executive Director Glenda Forga said after the county approved $200,000 to benefit Lewis County Seniors through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Fortunately, Forga said, she wasn’t forced to cut staff. If things had gotten that bad, she would have also had to consider prioritizing seniors by age and income, essentially deciding who gets meals and who doesn’t — something she would like to avoid at all costs.
“I don’t care if it breaks my back. I mean, whatever I can do to keep my seniors fed,” she said. “And my staff feels that way too.”
At the onset of the pandemic, demand for meals — now delivered to seniors to maintain social distancing — skyrocketed. Back in November, Lewis County Seniors reported that there was very little wiggle room in the budget, and that they expected another wintertime surge in demand.
That’s exactly what happened after four emergency meal drop-off locations were added this month in Adna, Napavine, Mineral and Onalaska. Last week alone, the nonprofit added 40 new clients, largely from the Onalaska area.
“We knew this was going to happen in winter, and that’s what we want to happen,” Forga said. “We want them to stay home and stay safe. And because of the inclement weather, we don’t want them driving.”
Seniors Expected to Stay Home
But even after the pandemic ends, many seniors are expected to stay home — something that could cause problems for the nonprofit, which relies on clients fundraising in-person at their senior centers. At their November meeting, County Commissioner Gary Stamper agreed that even if vaccines end the pandemic, “there’s going to be a large population that’s not going to go back.”
That means the nonprofit — which stopped getting major funding from the county several years ago — could continue to see its budget suffer. But it also means bad news for seniors who have grown to rely on the delivered meals. Federal guidelines stipulate that seniors benefitting from Lewis County Seniors’ nutrition program get their meals in-person, at the congregate setting. It’s a policy aimed at encouraging social interaction, which Forga said is critical for seniors who are otherwise isolated. To get meals delivered, seniors have to qualify as homebound.
“The problem is that the AAA meals-on-wheels program will only serve them if they’re homebound, qualified homebound,” Lewis County Seniors President Ron Averill said.
The guidelines define homebound as someone who is normally unable to leave home without help, whether it be due to physical or cognitive limitations.
“We’re not going to be able to do what we’re doing, because the guidelines, the restrictions set forth by the federal government, prohibits us from doing so,” Forga said.
And it’s not as easy as convincing seniors to come into the centers. Forga said they’ve tapped into a new community need — a demographic of seniors who are still working, don’t necessarily need the senior centers, but would still benefit from healthy meals delivered in exchange for a $3 suggested donation.
“One perfect example is one of my staff members. She started making her dad take those meals when the pandemic hit. Prior to that, he was out and about, driving around, and he would stop at the gas station and eat corndogs and a breakfast sandwich, you know?,” she said. “And now she said he’s gotten so much healthier. He looks better, he feels better, because he’s actually eating true nutrition.”
It’s also people like Forga’s own relative, a senior who supplements her Social Security checks with a part-time job. She gets social interaction at work, but would still benefit from healthy meals. Other people in the new demographic include folks who live a long drive away from the senior centers.
When senior centers open up, and Lewis County Seniors can no longer deliver the meals, Forga and other staffers say federal guidelines may need to change, and the nonprofit may need to rethink how they operate.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of room for really serious discussion between AAA and the nutrition providers that work under them … we’re going to have to do some serious problem-solving,” Forga told county commissioners. “The demographic we served 20 years ago isn’t the same demographic we’re serving today … I just see a complete change in our future and it worries me. I don’t know what it’s supposed to look like.”
That problem solving will certainly include issues around funding too, as the nonprofit is currently “functioning on the grace of people’s donations. Individual, private donations,” according to Forga.
“We thankfully had a lot of those this year. I don’t know if they’ll continue. I’m praying they do,” she said. “I always have to question how long those things last. They’re not absolute. So it makes me nervous.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.