Lewis County senior centers will close to the public until further notice in an effort to protect senior citizens from the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a post on the nonprofit Lewis County Seniors Facebook page.
All classes and events have also been canceled.
For those 60 and older, emergency meals will be made available. Seniors are asked to contact their local senior centers by phone from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to place their orders. Orders by email will also be accepted.
“We have a limited delivery area for those individuals who are not able to pick up meals at the centers,” according to the statement by Lewis County Seniors. “If needed, please contact your local center to make arrangements for delivery.”
Lewis County Seniors is suggesting a donation of $3 to $5, but a donation is not required.
The designated pick-up days and contact information are below.
Twin Cities
Wednesdays, 10 a.m-noon
Phone: 360-748-0061
Email: adria.murphy@lewiscountyseniors.org
Toledo
Thursdays, 10 a.m-noon
Phone: 360-864-2112
Email: diana.haug@lewiscountyseniors.org
Winlock
Thursdays, 10 a.m-noon
Phone: 360-785-4325
Text Message: 360-262-4046
Email: lindsay.giberson@lewiscountyseniors.org
Morton
Wednesdays, 10 a.m-noon
Phone: 360-496-3230
Email: sally.allen@lewiscountyseniors.org
Packwood
Wednesdays, 10 a.m-noon
Phone: 360-494-6331
Email: helen.sutterlict@lewiscountyseniors.org
Pe Ell:
Thursdays, 10 a.m-noon
Phone: 360-880-6763
Email: nora.davis@lewiscountyseniors.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.