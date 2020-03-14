Toledo Senior Center
2017 FILE PHOTO — People play games, carve wooden figurines and go through sewing supplies on a typical Thursday afternoon at the Toledo Senior Center.

 The Chronicle / File Photo

Lewis County senior centers will close to the public until further notice in an effort to protect senior citizens from the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a post on the nonprofit Lewis County Seniors Facebook page.

All classes and events have also been canceled.

For those 60 and older, emergency meals will be made available. Seniors are asked to contact their local senior centers by phone from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to place their orders. Orders by email will also be accepted.

“We have a limited delivery area for those individuals who are not able to pick up meals at the centers,” according to the statement by Lewis County Seniors. “If needed, please contact your local center to make arrangements for delivery.”

Lewis County Seniors is suggesting a donation of $3 to $5, but a donation is not required.

The designated pick-up days and contact information are below.

Twin Cities

Wednesdays, 10 a.m-noon

Phone: 360-748-0061

Email: adria.murphy@lewiscountyseniors.org

Toledo

Thursdays, 10 a.m-noon

Phone: 360-864-2112

Email: diana.haug@lewiscountyseniors.org

Winlock

Thursdays, 10 a.m-noon

Phone: 360-785-4325

Text Message: 360-262-4046

Email: lindsay.giberson@lewiscountyseniors.org

Morton

Wednesdays, 10 a.m-noon

Phone: 360-496-3230

Email: sally.allen@lewiscountyseniors.org

Packwood

Wednesdays, 10 a.m-noon

Phone: 360-494-6331

Email: helen.sutterlict@lewiscountyseniors.org

Pe Ell:

Thursdays, 10 a.m-noon

Phone: 360-880-6763

Email: nora.davis@lewiscountyseniors.org

