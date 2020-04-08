A second person in Lewis County has died of COVID-19, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced Wednesday afternoon.
The victim was identified as a person in their 90s who “had been hospitalized outside of the county more than a week ago,” and had underlying health conditions, according to LCPHSS.
To date, 17 Lewis County patients have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
This story will be updated on Chronline.com.
