Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 31 on Saturday and seven on Sunday, bringing the county’s cumulative case count since March to 2,930.
Of those 66 new cases, 25 were in Commissioner District 1, 27 in district 2, and 14 in district 3. Twelve people were identified as being younger than 20, 17 in their 20s, 12 in their 30s, nine in their 40s, six in their 50s, four in their 60s, two in their 70s and one 80 or older.
