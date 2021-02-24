Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported three new COVID-19 cases last Friday, 18 Saturday, three Sunday, three Monday and 12 Tuesday. The county’s total cases since last March is now at 3,205. The death toll stands at 42.
Of those 24 additional COVID-19 cases, eight were people younger than 20, three in their 20s, seven in their 30s, five in their 40s, four in their 50s, five in their 60s, five in their 70s and two 80 or older.
Full details can be found at https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.