Although Lewis County wasn’t among the initial list counties given an opportunity to jump into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start Washington recovery plan, county officials are working on a plan that, if the county is ultimately deemed eligible to apply for a variance, could help accelerate an effort to reopen.
In a business meeting on Monday, the Lewis County Board of Commissioners discussed the steps that would need to be taken if the county were able to apply and the criteria for those counties issued by the state.
According to County Manager Erik Martin, the belief is that another group of counties eligible to apply for the variance could be issued “in the near future.” Public Health Director J.P. Anderson echoed Martin’s belief in a potential second set of counties being named.
“I think there’s a possibility that there would be a second round of variances offered,” Anderson said during the meeting. “We hope to learn more about that and can see that Lewis County is going to be listed among some other counties as possible next counties that have an opportunity to apply.”
In an email from Mike Faulk, Deputy Communications Director for the Office of Gov. Jay Inslee,the criteria for eligibility was detailed. Counties deemed eligible were required to have a population of less than 75,000 and no new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks. Additionally, the county had to have “adequate” bed capacity at local hospitals and “adequate” personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.
Commissioner Edna Fund said the initial explanation for why Lewis County wasn’t included in the first list of counties eligible to apply for the variance was due to the number of cases in the county.
“Now, they’re looking at some of the other stats and looking at other smaller counties such as us (so) that we can move forward,” Fund said. “It takes a lot to do it (apply for the variance) and the staff hopefully have something to us by Thursday.”
According to Washington State Department of Health’s May 3 data, of the 10 counties currently eligible to apply for the variance — Columbia, Garfield, Jefferson, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Skamania, Wahkiakum, Kittitas, Ferry and Grays Harbor — only three, Jefferson, 28, Kittisas, 14 and Grays Harbor, 12, have more than 10 confirmed cases and none of the 10 counties has confirmed a death related to COVID-19.
Lewis County, as of May 3, has 29 confirmed cases and three deaths.
“It’s a delicate balance,” Fund said. “Some are saying ‘don’t open up this county, we don’t want disease, we want to be safe’ and some others will say ‘open up our small businesses, they’re dying if you don’t do something.’ This is to do both, to be healthy and to continue to open our county in a safe manner.”
Gov. Inslee’s Safe Start Washington plan allows retail businesses to reopen with restrictions for in-store shopping in Phase 2. Additionally, salons and barbers, in-home services, real estate, additional phases of construction could all reopen while enforcing social distancing guidelines.
Restaurants and taverns would also be able to open under Phase 2, at half-capacity, with no more than five patrons per table and bar areas closed.
The plan also states each phase will remain in effect statewide for a minimum of three weeks and the approach could be adjusted based on the pandemic.
“This phased approach to re-opening our economy will allow us to move forward with a careful and thoughtful balance of our state’s health and economic needs,” Gov. Inslee said in a statement. “However, if infection rates and hospitalizations for COVID-related issues go up, I would not hesitate to scale these efforts back down to protect public health and save lives.”
In order to move into Phase 2, the county’s public health officer must recommend the move before the county health board votes on the request. In addition, a letter must be submitted by the local hospitals confirming an adequate supply of bed for the community and PPE for its employees.
At that point, the Board of County Commissioners needs to request the variance in a letter to the Department of Health, along with the aforementioned letter from the hospitals. An accompanying letter detailing the county’s plan for testing accessibility, options for isolation and quarantine for those who can’t, or prefer not to do so in a home, case management services and rapid response for a potential outbreak in a group setting is also required, as is a number of test performed per week over the last three weeks and the number of people trained to conduct case investigations.
“I think we have a lot of that,” Martin said during the meeting. “Maybe we need to dust those up a little bit, make them a little more polished but there’s a lot of that, I think, we could probably put together right now.”
Commissioner Gary Stamper called the county’s testing accessibility the “biggest obstacle” in submitting the request. Martin, however, cited the language of the requirement as a reason why the county could still obtain the variance.
“We’ll have to see how the state handles that, because right now, it just says plans to make testing kits available,” Martin said. “I don’t expect them to say ‘you have to have 80,000 test kits in Lewis County before we’re going to move you to Phase 2’ . It's going to be more of a long-term approach to how are you going to get testing available to everyone who needs it.”
Regardless of whether the county is able to obtain the variance to move into Phase 2, or it’s forced to wait, Anderson said the work that needs to be done doesn’t change.
“Our work is the same, in setting up a system that can respond to a possible increased occurrence of COVID,” Anderson said. “The next step for us is clear, regardless of the variance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.