Lewis County has activated its COVID-19 vaccination hotline. Starting Monday, residents 85 and older can call 888-205-1321 to be added to a waiting list for future appointments at the Lewis County Mobile Vaccine Project (LCMVP).
“The hotline may be busy at first, so callers are encouraged to try back if needed,” read a press release.
The hotline will be staffed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and clinics will vary week by week, largely depending on vaccine availability and demand. The project is a partnership between the county, its medical provider Bird’s Eye Medical, United Way of Lewis County and Twin Transit.
“Our goal is to help our most vulnerable residents receive the vaccine as soon as possible,” Twin Transit Spokeswoman Andrea Culletto said in the press release. “Lewis County chose the hotline model because many Lewis County residents live in areas where internet access is unavailable or unreliable. This model, which will be expanded to additional age groups in phases, will ensure that everyone in our community has equal access to the COVID-19 vaccine.”