The Lewis County Board of Commissioners discussed sending a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee’s office on Monday, lobbying for local control over reopening the county’s economy.
County Commissioners Bobby Jackson, Gary Stamper and Edna Fund spoke with Lewis County Health Officer Dr. Rachel Wood during Monday’s BOCC business meeting, where the trio of commissioners shared their thoughts and the practicality of the plan was analyzed from a medical perspective.
The idea, according to Jackson, was presented in a meeting between him, County Manager Erik Martin and Budget Manager Becky Butler last week.
Jackson also stated Rep. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama, was “very supportive” of the plan.
“Here in Lewis County, we’re better equipped to make those decisions then they are out of the governor’s office, because we know more about what’s going on here than they do,” Jackson said during the meeting.
According to Fund, the conversation regarding local control in various rural counties is being held across the state. She mentioned Cowlitz and Mason Counties as two that were looking into local control measures and Grays Harbor County as another county “considering” them. Stamper said a commissioner from Cowlitz County said they would go ahead with construction and “would not be the COVID police.”
Washington State Department of Health is reporting 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cowlitz County, 22 confirmed cases in Mason County and 12 confirmed cases in Grays Harbor County as of April 19. None of the three has a confirmed coronavirus death.
Lewis County hit 22 confirmed cases on Monday, with the death toll reaching three on Tuesday. Only 810 tests had been administered as of April 19.
“This is probably one of the most talked about issues I hear about,” Fund said. “This is a really big deal for us, I’ve been getting emails, phone messages, Facebook messages saying ‘why doesn’t Lewis County take care of its own destiny?’ and ‘what would it take for you to do that? Are you going to be strong enough to protect our county?’”
Stamper mentioned he’s been in contact with a number of the county’s independent contractors. According to Jackson, Rep. Orcutt relayed in a conversation last week that Gov. Inslee’s “not budging” on further clarification for construction. Jackson continued by saying counties have already started making decisions on their own.
Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Meyer voiced some concern toward the decision by some counties to move forward.
He said his “gut feeling” is that the other counties aren’t consulting with their respective prosecuting attorneys before doing so. Additionally, he mentioned he would be reaching out to the aforementioned counties for clarification on their decisions.
“I would be interested to know what authority they think they have to defy the governor’s order, whether we agree with it or not,” Meyer said. “I’m not saying I agree with the governor’s order at all, I think it’s stupid that we can’t construct houses or we can’t fish.”
Meyer also made a point to remind the BOCC of Dr. Wood’s authority to overrule any decision that it made if she saw fit.
“I think we need to move forward and look at a responsible way of at least getting our building industry up and going again, so we can put people back to work, at least, in one phase of it,” Stamper said. “Where there’s responsible safety practices in place.”
Martin added permits for projects are still being “taken and approved.” He mentioned he and Lewis County Community Development Director Lee Napier have had conversations regarding staffing issues and prioritization of projects, but nothing is being turned down.
“Public safety is the number one priority for all of us,” Stamper said. “At the same time, I think that my thoughts on it is, the county commissioners, you know, we’re dealing with a medical crisis, but we’re also dealing with a financial crisis.”
According to Stamper, if the shutdown continues for much longer, the issue would transcend the status of a financial crisis with no clear recovery plan.
Dr. Wood said for the next couple months and potentially the next year, there would need to be a balance. She added that the “tipping point” for cases to rise or fall is still possible.
“The fact that we have a flattening of the curve of cases in the state of Washington is a credit to all of us,” Wood said. “There is disparity in who’s paid the price, because I think smaller, rural counties, we already are dealing with issues having to do with poverty and social determinants of health that maybe are not always as obvious as they are, say, in a big city.”
One of Wood’s main concerns, however, is how quickly cases could spike.
“If we go about this too rapidly, I am concerned about the curve of cases and severe manifestations of COVID illness just jumping up again,” Wood said. “I hear, though, about the people who wonder if their business will ever come back. I think that working together to figure out how we move forward is really important.”
Sen. John Braun has expressed the need to find ways to keep all businesses open, while adhering to social distancing guidelines, according to Fund.
“I know he (Braun) is on a committee with Sen. Wilson from Clark County and they met with the governor last week to talk about how businesses reopen,” Fund said. “I think we’re pretty anxious to see what we can do here to help our people who are struggling and yet, we want to keep their health and keep COVID-19 down.”
