Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Deputy Director John Abplanalp confirmed an additional COVID-19 case in the Board of County Commissioners weekly business meeting on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 22.
The patient is a Lewis County resident in their 80s, according to Lewis County Health Officer Dr. Rachel Wood. The death toll remains at two.
“We were just notified (of the case) right before the meeting,” Abplanalp said.
As of April 18 at 11:59 p.m., the Washington State Department of Health had reported a total of 810 tests administered in Lewis County. 2.6 percent of tests yielded a positive result.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.