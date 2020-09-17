On Thursday, Lewis County Health Officer Dr. Rachel Wood rescinded her July 21, July 22, and August 25, orders that restricted sports activities in Lewis County.
“Effective immediately, school and community sport activities will be regulated according to Lewis County’s designation under the Washington State Safe Start phased reopening guidelines – currently Phase 3,” a news release from the county states. “Community members representing Centralia Little League, Centralia Schools, Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office, Twin Cities Sports Commission, and other groups have been meeting regularly to help guide local sporting events operate as safely as possible.”
Members of that group have agreed to meet again if needed.
“Based on the content of the state guidelines, and this group’s efforts to keep sporting events as safe as possible for participants and fans, I am comfortable rescinding my previous orders,” Dr. Wood said. “I appreciate what these community members have done and have full confidence they will continue to be good guardians of public health,” she said.
Wood’s first order in July prohibited sporting events with out-of-county competitors, in an attempt to slow travel between counties and transmission of COVID-19.
In August, Wood adjusted the order to allow out-of county competitors, so long as they live in counties that are in the same phase of the state’s ‘Safe Start’ plan as Lewis County.
The most recent Phase 3 state sporting activity guidelines can be downloaded at: https://www.governor.wa.gov/sites/default/files/COVID19%20Phase%202%20and%203%20Sporting%20Activities%20Guidance.pdf
(2) comments
Hi there. On a somewhat related note. I noticed my mail carrier has been driving around in this muck for days with ZERO protection. How is this happening that mail carriers are spending all day driving around in OFFICIALLY HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS, with no protection. All he has was the worth silk scarf type thing.
What do you figure, Doc? Did SARS-COV2 suddenly become less contagious?
I'm sure it'll be fine. You're retiring, anyway. So, you'll face no consequence for this, regardless.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.