Lewis County Public Health & Social Services Health Officer Dr. Rachel Wood has recommended that all public and private schools in Lewis County offer distance only learning for the start of the 2020-21 school year, according to a press release issued Monday afternoon.
“As Lewis County Health Officer ... in order to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 within my jurisdiction, at this time I strongly urge and recommend all K-12 schools to remain closed to in-person general instruction for the start of the 2020 school year,” Wood stated in a press release.
Wood said that the county’s rate of infection over the past 14 days is now at 58.6 cases per 100,000 population, which is more than two times the state’s target of 25. She went on to say, in a letter to Lewis County Superintendents, that in-person instruction in September would put the children and our community at risk.
“We know it was a difficult decision but they are the medical experts and we are the education experts, so we trust their opinion and their recommendation,” said Centralia Superintendent Lisa Grant.” We know they are focused on the safety of people and that’s a priority of ours also. ... Very honestly, we’re disappointed and we want our kids back face-to-face but we’re going to provide a robust and meaningful distance learning experience for our students.”
Grant said that she knows that this may provide relief for some families and stress for others. She said the district is working with partners to try to provide childcare for families.
“After going through all the numbers with all 12 of the county school superintendents and considering all the options, Dr. Wood is providing the necessary guidance at the necessary time,” LCPHSS Director J.P. Anderson said.
Wood said her recommendation comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the county and noted that Lewis County currently does not meet any of the state’s benchmarks for controlling the disease and said that cases “continue to increase with no flattening of the curve in sight.”
See the full letter below:
