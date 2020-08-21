The Lewis County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve two separate grants totaling $300,000 for emergency broadband internet expansion using coronavirus relief funds.
First, the commissioners approved $150,000 to Breeze for broadband expansion for “distance learning and teleworking,” according to the motion, made by commissioner Edna Fund.
“We have spent several months vetting Breeze,” commissioner Bobby Jackson said before the vote.
The BOCC issued a request for proposals on July 21 asking qualified internet providers in Lewis County to submit plans on how to use that money to add up to 10 new service areas providing internet access to 200 to 400 customers by the end of the year.
Breeze’s proposal included expanding broadband coverage to 300 customers, with the ability to expand their work.
In a second motion, the BOCC approved a second $150,000 to the Lewis County High Speed Education Network for additional broadband access related to schools, contingent on approval from the state Department of Commerce.
