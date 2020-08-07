Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced six new positive COVID-19 cases Friday. The total number of Lewis County residents who have tested positive is now 221.
Three of the six new patients are in their 30s, two are in their 40s, and one is in their 50s. None of the six are hospitalized today, however one of the patients reported yesterday was later reportedly hospitalized. The number who have been hospitalized at some time in their illness is now 25.
For more information, go to Lewis County COVID-19 web page at covid19.lewiscountywa.gov, @LCPHSS on Twitter, or www.facebook.com/lcphss.
