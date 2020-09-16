Lewis County saw a slight increase in the number of initial claims filed the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, according to new numbers out Thursday, Sept. 10, by the state Employment Security Department.
A total 209 initial claims applications were received that week in the county, ESD reports. That number is about 36 claims higher than what was reported the week prior.
The industries that reported the highest number of new claims in Lewis County include specialty trade contractors and administrative and support services. A large majority of the claims, roughly 163, did not report an industry sector listed on file with ESD.
Statewide, ESD reported a 10-percent increase in the number of initial claims filed Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, totalling 20,006 applications. Total claims for all unemployment benefit categories fell about 6.5 percent that week though to 531,425.
During that week, ESD reportedly paid out $177.7 million to 356,680 claims, which is about $1.2 million less than the week prior.
Initial claims applications remain at elevated levels, ESD says, and are roughly 300 percent higher statewide and 242 percent higher in Lewis County compared to last year’s numbers.
