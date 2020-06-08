A nation thrown into unprecedented turmoil by the twin tragedies of COVID-19 — which last week reached a grim milestone of more than 100,000 deaths in the United States — and the homicide of Minneapolis resident George Floyd who was killed in police custody, has at least a glimmer of good news from Washington state.
For the third straight week, initial unemployment claims in Washington plummeted — due in large part to the state successfully recovering about $333 million in fraudulent unemployment insurance claims allegedly orchestrated by a Nigerian criminal group.
Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine and ESD officials believe the total amount paid to fraudulent claims was between $550 million and $650 million, though they are still trying to determine the exact amount. LeVine believes a significant amount of the money can still be recovered.
LeVine noted that more than 51,000 people were cleared last month to receive unemployment benefits, and that $77 million was to be released to 32,000 people last week. The remainder have other issues with their applications that still must be resolved.
Lewis County in particular has experienced declines in initial unemployment claims over the past three weeks. For the week of May 24 — 30, Lewis County residents filed 276 initial claims, down from 443 the week before and 1,103 the week before that. Since March 7, 11,800 Lewis County residents filed initial claims for unemployment insurance.
By industry, 20 claims came from employees in food services, 18 from specialty trade contractors, and 12 from social assistance — with other industries accounting for fewer claims.
For the week of May 24-30, Washington residents filed 31,224 initial regular unemployment claims — down 36 percent from the prior week — and 774,959 total claims for all employment benefit categories — down 155,423 or about 20 percent from the previous week.
Since March 7 — considered the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis — ESD has paid more than $4.9 billion in benefits to 826,123 individuals and received 2,045,863 initial claims. The highest number of initial claims occurred the week of March 28, when 181,975 individuals filed for unemployment insurance.
LeVine, speaking online on Thursday, June 4, said she believes the May 24 to 30 decrease — which follows two straight weeks of precipitous drops in initial claims from a high of 138,733 from May 10 to 16 to 48,445 from May 17 to 23 — is due to a combination of factors.
“We are seeing now not only the effectiveness of our fraud protection, but also of the economy reopening and Washingtonians getting back to work,” LeVine said.
She elaborated on those comments on the ESD website: “The dramatic decline in initial claims this week is a strong signal that the additional steps we are taking to address imposter fraud are working. We’ve already recovered and stopped the payments of hundreds of millions of dollars in fraudulent claims in the past two weeks, and we will continue to reclaim every dollar we can.”
In an emotional Thursday address, LeVine also sought to reassure Washington residents that she could relate to their continued pain and anxiety.
“There is a palpable stress in our society right now,” she said … “The stress comes from worrying about our health or the health of our loved ones … The stress comes from a deep uncertainty for the future, and wondering when will things feel better? And for more than 40 million people across this country who have lost their jobs in this crisis — an unemployment rate higher than any time since the Great Depression — there is a deep financial stress from not knowing how to pay rent or put food on the table.
“For too many Washingtonians, we know that the Employment Security Department plays a significant role in their financial stress. It is not only the employment security that is our responsibility but economic security.”
Acknowledging that resolving fraudulent claims has been difficult and time consuming, LeVine nevertheless vowed to overcome the setback for the benefit of Washington’s citizens.
“We are working as quickly as we can to sort out legitimate customers, and we will not give up until every single person who is owed benefits is paid,” she said.
