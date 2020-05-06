The science behind the fight against the coronavirus pandemic isn’t easy to understand, that’s why a Chehalis doctor put on an introductory level immunology class for his office Monday afternoon.
Mary’s Corner Medical Clinic in Chehalis, a medical facility that is on the forefront of COVID-19 testing in Lewis County, has begun antibody testing in addition to the nasal swab test to determine if an individual is actively carrying the virus.
Dr. Robert McElhaney of Mary’s Corner Medical Clinic said antibody testing is a part of the next phase of the battle against the coronavirus, and unlike testing for an active carrier, at Mary’s Corner, anyone can get an antibody test.
On Monday, McElhaney gave his colleagues an “immunology 101” brief, breaking down how the concept of “herd immunity” works, an issue with accuracy in testing for COVID-19 and the internal war being fought by our immune system to fend off the disease.
Herd immunity is when a large percentage of the population is immune to the disease making it difficult for the virus to travel, thus protecting the smaller percentage of people in the population that are not immune, McElhaney said. In theory, it could safely bring some normalcy back to the lives of Americans.
McElhaney noted that it hasn’t been definitively proven that once people have developed antibodies for COVID-19 they are immune to the virus, but there is strong evidence that suggests they are.
How to safely achieve herd immunity is a little more complex. McElhaney broke it down into a simple equation: if the “R value,” or the rate at which the virus travels from person to person, multiplied by the percentage of population that is immune, equals one, then it can be assumed herd immunity will be effective.
For example, if someone spreads the virus on average to two additional people, then the R value is two. In this case, 50 percent of the population would need to be immune to the virus for herd immunity to work because two multiplied by 50 percent equals one.
Among many reasons antibody testing is important, McElhaney explained the information coming from antibody tests will help give doctors a more precise estimate of what the “R value” is for the virus, what percentage of the population is already immune and the full scope of symptoms a person could experience when COVID-19 is contracted.
In addition to getting better information on COVID-19 through antibody testing, a doctor could determine if a person has the antibodies necessary to donate plasma to help another person currently fighting the disease.
Another issue that McElhaney and doctors like him have to reckon with is the accuracy of all the tests they administer.
As McElhaney explains it, testing for COVID-19 is already accurate, but it is not 100 percent accurate. And when you’re dealing with a disease like COVID-19 that is believed to be contracted by a relatively small portion of the population, false positive or false negative tests can dramatically throw off the data set.
McElhaney’s example was this: If COVID-19 is contracted by about one of every 100 people and a test is only 99 percent accurate, that could mean one of every 100 tests will produce a false negative or a false positive test, effectively causing the data set from those 100 tests to be altered.
How do tests get more accurate? McElhaney said the more you know about a disease the more you can cater a test to get precise results.
He said to imagine you are standing on a hill overlooking Chehalis and you are asked to point out all of the blue houses in a neighborhood. From the macro perspective, you might think you have picked out all the blue houses accurately, but when you walk down the hill to the neighborhood, you realize some of the houses you chose were actually grey or purple — a false positive test — or you missed some of the houses that were actually blue — a false negative test.
McElhaney also explained how our bodies’ immune systems fight off COVID-19. He explained it as pathogens and antigens waging war against our bodies.
To defend us, the B-cells and T-cells in our body link up to form plasma cells that create thousands of antibodies designed specifically to eat up the antigens, a viral particle of the COVID-19 pathogen.
The B-cells and T-cells also form memory B-cells that will create the same antibodies to fight the infection in the future.
“It’s a massive army (that plasma cells are) producing to fight active infection, and then the future infection is fought by the memory cells,” McElhaney said.
More information
Mary’s Corner Medical Clinic is located at 4254 Jackson Highway in rural Chehalis.
Phone: 360-262-3966
Website: https://mary-s-corner-medical-clinic.hub.biz/1
