A new program will give free internet to low-income students at Washington schools so they can connect to online learning from home.
The program, called the K-12 Internet Access Program, comes from the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, which worked with Comcast, the company announced Friday. The program will help about 38,000 families for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year, and it is funded by the federal CARES Act; Congress gave $195 million to Washington's school districts and $21 million to OSPI during pandemic to help with online learning.
"Our services have never been more important, and we're doing everything we can to connect students to the internet during this unprecedented time," said Rodrigo Lopez, region senior vice president, Comcast Washington in a news release. "We're working to ensure that households are equipped for students to learn and stay informed at home and are proud to partner with Superintendent (Chris) Reykdal to help keep kids connected through our Internet Essentials program."
To apply to the program, visit www.internetessentials.com.
