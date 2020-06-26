Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced on Friday that four additional county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 64 confirmed cases.
Of the four, three residents are in their 40s and one is in their 30s. Two of the four live in Commissioner District 1, while Commissioner Districts 2 and 3 both had one case. None of the four residents were hospitalized.
In the county, 44 of the 64 cases have been confirmed in residents 59 or younger.
Since Monday, the county has confirmed 15 cases of the virus. The number of residents that have recovered continues to hold at 31 and three cases have resulted in deaths.
As of Friday, District 1 has confirmed 28 cases, District 2 has reported 27 cases and nine have been confirmed in District 3.
Data provided by the Washington state Department of Health through 11:59 p.m. on June 24 shows 13 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Lewis County are hospitalized. Additionally, the data shows 2,903 tests had been administered as of June 24, with 1.8 percent yielding a positive result.
